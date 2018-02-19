Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/19

Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Monday.
GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Ropes 48
Whiteface 23
Jayton 38
Whitharral 30
Ira 36
Hermleigh 43
Randall 25
Canyon 43
TAPPS AREA
Southcrest Christian 24
Longview Christian Heritage 20
BOYS BI-DISTRICT
Coronado 61
Caprock 75
Estacado 64
Bushland 34
Seminole 67
Perryton 35
Tahoka 64
McCamey 75
SpringLake-Earth 66
Hartley 73
BOYS WARMUP GAME
Valley 74
Rankin 34
