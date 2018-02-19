Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/19

Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Monday.

GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Ropes 48

Whiteface 23

Jayton 38

Whitharral 30

Ira 36

Hermleigh 43

Randall 25

Canyon 43

TAPPS AREA

Southcrest Christian 24

Longview Christian Heritage 20

BOYS BI-DISTRICT

Coronado 61

Caprock 75

Estacado 64

Bushland 34

Seminole 67

Perryton 35

Tahoka 64

McCamey 75

SpringLake-Earth 66

Hartley 73

BOYS WARMUP GAME

Valley 74

Rankin 34

