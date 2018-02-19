Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/19 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/19

High school basketball playoff scores for Monday.

GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Ropes 48
Whiteface 23

Jayton 38
Whitharral 30

Ira 36
Hermleigh 43

Randall 25
Canyon 43

TAPPS AREA

Southcrest Christian 24
Longview Christian Heritage 20

BOYS BI-DISTRICT

Coronado 61
Caprock 75

Estacado 64
Bushland 34

Seminole 67
Perryton 35

Tahoka 64
McCamey 75

SpringLake-Earth 66
Hartley 73

BOYS WARMUP GAME

Valley 74
Rankin 34

