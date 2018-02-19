Strong winter storm expected Wednesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Strong winter storm expected Wednesday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A big change is coming to West Texas weather over the next 48 hours.

Tuesday will stay warm and windy with some clouds. The afternoon highs will be lower than Monday but still in the mid to upper 60s with winds from the southwest at 15-25 mph.

The winter weather will return late Tuesday night and extend into Thursday over the South Plains. It will begin with arctic air moving into the region on winds from the north at 15-25 mph around midnight Tuesday. Temps will fall to the mid 20s by Tuesday morning with a slight chance of light wintry precipitation; a combination of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow. The chance of the wintry mix will continue through Thursday for most of the South Plains.

Wednesday night will continue the potential for the wintry weather along with much colder nighttime temps in the low 20s. This could lead to some icy areas around the south plains during that time period.

During the day Thursday the wintry mix will move out of the area and temps will warm slightly.

