Your local need to know - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Your local need to know

By Lester Nelson, Producer
Connect
(KCBD) -

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

1. Mail Thieves Caught on Camera

    Thieves were caught on surveillance video taking mail and packages, in neighborhood, near Lubbock Christian University.

2. NASA Grant for TTU Professor

    A TTU engineer professor received a NASA grant to develop wastewater recycling system for possible future trips to Mars.

3. TTU Loses Pitching Ace

    Steven Gingery is out for the season after tearing the UCL in his elbow.

4. Early Voting Begins

    Early voting begins today for the March 6 primary elections.

5. Winter Storm Coming

    Cold air and wintry precipitation is expected to hit the South Plains tomorrow.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • The Latest: New charge filed in Russia probe

    The Latest: New charge filed in Russia probe

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:52 AM EST2018-02-20 14:52:10 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-02-20 15:07:39 GMT
    Special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors have filed a new charge against a London-based lawyer they say lied to federal investigators in the Russia probe.
    Special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors have filed a new charge against a London-based lawyer they say lied to federal investigators in the Russia probe.

  • Trump offers support for background checks on gun buys

    Trump offers support for background checks on gun buys

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-20 07:12:04 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:07 AM EST2018-02-20 15:07:34 GMT

    Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.

    Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.

  • Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

    Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-02-20 04:32:13 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:04 AM EST2018-02-20 15:04:38 GMT

    A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

    A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

    •   
Powered by Frankly