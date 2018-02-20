Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.
1. Mail Thieves Caught on Camera
Thieves were caught on surveillance video taking mail and packages, in neighborhood, near Lubbock Christian University.
2. NASA Grant for TTU Professor
A TTU engineer professor received a NASA grant to develop wastewater recycling system for possible future trips to Mars.
3. TTU Loses Pitching Ace
Steven Gingery is out for the season after tearing the UCL in his elbow.
4. Early Voting Begins
Early voting begins today for the March 6 primary elections.
5. Winter Storm Coming
Cold air and wintry precipitation is expected to hit the South Plains tomorrow.
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are aiming to become the most accomplished figure skaters in Olympic history as the free dance begins at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Dallas police: U.S. Postal Service worker found fatally shot inside a mail truck along busy highway, case being investigated as a homicide.
