Littlefield Police: There is no actual threat at Littlefield schools

Chief Ross Hester with Littlefield PD has announced this morning there is no actual threat at Littlefield schools.

On Monday, officials were notified about rumors of threats to Littlefield schools being posted on Facebook and other social media sites.

Officers followed up on the information and made contact with the families of the people named in the social media posts.

During the investigation, officials say the threat stems from a photo of a girl holding a gun in Littlefield which was posted several years ago. A girl in San Anglo then took that photo and changed the text to say the girl was going to open fire at a local school. Both girls are minors.

As an added measure of security, and to calm the fears of the community and the children, Littlefield Police Officers will be in and around all school campuses.

"We are asking members of the community, students, and parents to not add unsubstantiated rumors to the social media posts. However; if you have any actual information or screenshots of posts or threats on social media of any kind relating to this matter please contact the Littlefield Police Department at 806-385-5161," said officials in a statement.

The incident is still under investigation.

