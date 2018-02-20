O'Donnell student not allowed on campus after school threat - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

O'Donnell student not allowed on campus after school threat

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
O'DONNELL, TX (KCBD) -

Officials with O'Donnell ISD posted to social media on Monday evening about a threat made by a secondary student toward the school.

The social media post said the student will not be allowed on campus until further notice.

Both the O'Donnell Police Department and the Lynn County Sheriff's Department will be present at school on Tuesday.

"Any threat against our school must be taken seriously and action must be decisive and swift. I believe that the steps we have taken will ensure the safety of everyone on both our campuses [Tuesday] morning and we look forward to seeing all students. By communicating and working together, we can make sure that we remain safe. Thank you for supporting our school and be confident that we are doing everything possible to keep our students and staff safe," said O'Donnell ISD Superintendent Dr. Cathy Palmer in a statement.

No other information has been released about the situation.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Next stop for school shooting survivors: the Florida Capitol

    Next stop for school shooting survivors: the Florida Capitol

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-02-20 04:32:13 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:23 PM EST2018-02-20 19:23:42 GMT

    A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

    A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

  • breaking

    Ohio 7th-grader shoots self at Jackson Memorial Middle School

    Ohio 7th-grader shoots self at Jackson Memorial Middle School

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:18 PM EST2018-02-20 19:18:26 GMT
    Students released 10 at a time in alphabetical order to parents. (Source: WOIO)Students released 10 at a time in alphabetical order to parents. (Source: WOIO)

    Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.

    Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.

  • Dolly Parton charity set to donate 100 millionth book

    Dolly Parton charity set to donate 100 millionth book

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:03 PM EST2018-02-20 19:03:34 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:03 PM EST2018-02-20 19:03:34 GMT

    The Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county in east Tennessee. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.

    The Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county in east Tennessee. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.

    •   
Powered by Frankly