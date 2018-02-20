O'Donnell student not allowed on campus after school threat

Officials with O'Donnell ISD posted to social media on Monday evening about a threat made by a secondary student toward the school.

The social media post said the student will not be allowed on campus until further notice.

Both the O'Donnell Police Department and the Lynn County Sheriff's Department will be present at school on Tuesday.

"Any threat against our school must be taken seriously and action must be decisive and swift. I believe that the steps we have taken will ensure the safety of everyone on both our campuses [Tuesday] morning and we look forward to seeing all students. By communicating and working together, we can make sure that we remain safe. Thank you for supporting our school and be confident that we are doing everything possible to keep our students and staff safe," said O'Donnell ISD Superintendent Dr. Cathy Palmer in a statement.

No other information has been released about the situation.

