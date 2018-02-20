Truck loses control, sinks into Levelland pond

Emergency responders with the Levelland Fire Department were called to Brashear Lake in Levelland around 9:30 p.m. after the driver of a pickup truck lost control while driving and ended up submerged in the lake.

Officials say the driver was able to escape the sinking pickup truck without injury.

The Lubbock Dive Team went to Levelland Tuesday morning and found the pickup truck. The wrecker service used a winch line to pull the pickup truck back to the pavement.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.