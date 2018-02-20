Truck loses control, sinks into Levelland pond

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.
The Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county in east Tennessee. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.
