Truck loses control, sinks into Levelland pond - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Truck loses control, sinks into Levelland pond

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Pickup pulled from lake in Levelland (Source: Zach Hogan) Pickup pulled from lake in Levelland (Source: Zach Hogan)
(Source: Zach Hogan) (Source: Zach Hogan)
(Source: Zach Hogan) (Source: Zach Hogan)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency responders with the Levelland Fire Department were called to Brashear Lake in Levelland around 9:30 p.m. after the driver of a pickup truck lost control while driving and ended up submerged in the lake.

Officials say the driver was able to escape the sinking pickup truck without injury.

The Lubbock Dive Team went to Levelland Tuesday morning and found the pickup truck. The wrecker service used a winch line to pull the pickup truck back to the pavement.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Next stop for school shooting survivors: the Florida Capitol

    Next stop for school shooting survivors: the Florida Capitol

    Monday, February 19 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-02-20 04:32:13 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-20 19:22:26 GMT

    A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

    A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

  • breaking

    Ohio 7th-grader shoots self at Jackson Memorial Middle School

    Ohio 7th-grader shoots self at Jackson Memorial Middle School

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:18 PM EST2018-02-20 19:18:26 GMT
    Students released 10 at a time in alphabetical order to parents. (Source: WOIO)Students released 10 at a time in alphabetical order to parents. (Source: WOIO)

    Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.

    Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.

  • Dolly Parton charity set to donate 100 millionth book

    Dolly Parton charity set to donate 100 millionth book

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:03 PM EST2018-02-20 19:03:34 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:03 PM EST2018-02-20 19:03:34 GMT

    The Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county in east Tennessee. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.

    The Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county in east Tennessee. It was inspired by her father’s inability to read and write.

    •   
Powered by Frankly