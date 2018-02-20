Texas Tech University rated one of the safest campuses in the U.S.

Provided by Texas Tech University

The National Council for Home Safety and Security rated the safety and security of colleges with more than 10,000 students enrolled.

Texas Tech University continues to take measures to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff on campus, and the measures in place have been recognized as making Texas Tech one of the safest college campuses in the U.S.

Alarms.org., the official website of the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a national trade association of licensed alarm installers, contractors and other industry experts across the U.S., ranked Texas Tech among the 250 safest campuses in the country out of 4,000 four-year colleges and universities.

"Texas Tech University is committed to ensuring the safety of all students, faculty and staff on campus," Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec said. "We are pleased our ongoing efforts have earned such recognition, and we will continue to review and implement all the practices that create a safe environment."

According to Alarms.org, each school's score was calculated by analyzing crimes reported by universities, including sexual assault, robberies, assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle theft and arson. Violent and property crime rates for the city in which a university is located and the number of law enforcement officers employed by the institution per 1,000 students also factored into the ranking.

"We are pleased to see Texas Tech ranked as one of the safest college campuses in America by the National Council for Home Safety and Security," Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath said. "While the rankings are based on several factors outside of Texas Tech's control, Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Police Department will always strive to improve the overall safety and security for everyone attending, working or visiting Texas Tech."

Recently, Texas Tech announced a plan to install a series of security cameras at undisclosed locations across campus in an effort to assist authorities in ensuring the safety of students, faculty and staff.

The effort is part of a larger security plan championed by Schovanec in conjunction with the Texas Tech Police Department and the Student Government Association. It is a part of an initiative to move toward automated campus safety, with future measures already under consideration.