Lubbock student wins 1st place in Take Care of Texas Video Contest

Provided by Texas Media Directory

Alexis Wragg, a student at Talkington School for Young Women Leaders, has won 1st place in the middle school category of the Take Care of Texas Video Contest.

Students throughout the state submitted 30-second videos showing how Texans can help keep the air and water clean, conserve water and energy, or reduce waste.

Wragg's video was selected from 220 entries, which were voted on by members of the public as well as TCEQ commissioners, executive staff, and representatives from the contest partner, Waste Management of Texas, Inc.

Wragg's video can be viewed on the Take Care of Texas website.

Commissioners and a representative from Waste Management of Texas, Inc. will present the student with a GoPro HERO5 Black video camera package on May 16, during the TCEQ's Environmental Trade Fair and Conference in Austin.

Take Care of Texas is a statewide campaign from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that encourages all Texans to help keep our air and water clean, conserve water and energy, and reduce waste.