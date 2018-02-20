Malcolm Bibbs indicted by Lubbock Grand Jury, charged with murder of Raymond Lockett

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.
You were outraged by the KCBD Investigates report about the kill rate at the Lubbock Animal Shelter, and frankly, so was I.
42-year-old Malcolm Bibbs was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday, accused of murdering 43-year-old Raymond Lockett on January 20, 2018.
