Consider This: Time for big changes at Lubbock Animal Shelter

You were outraged by the KCBD Investigates report about the kill rate at the Lubbock Animal Shelter, and frankly, so was I.

While our report showed the shelter is staffed with caring people, it is lacking a social media and communications component designed to change the public's attitude toward abandoning pets.

The shelter also needs to expand its fostering program. This alone can save many animals. Right now the fostering program is almost non-existent.

For too long, past city councils have used the Animal Shelter as a time-out closet for employees who fell out of political favor. It's time to look for someone willing to tackle the problem with a fresh and informed perspective.

Now, as a result of our story, Thursday the Lubbock City Council will take up the issues we raised and talk about ways to reduce these outrageous kill rates.

But the city isn't the only problem. It is a sad commentary on any community that uses the animal shelter as a dumping ground for unwanted pets. Shame on us!

Consider this: killing nearly 7,000 animals a year is an outrage and embarrassment. Changes need to be made from city hall to every irresponsible pet owner who does not spay or neuter and microchip their animal.

You can be sure I won't stop talking about it right here...until radical changes are made.

We want to know what you think.

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

