The red-hot Texas Tech bats stayed alive Tuesday afternoon, as the No. 3 Red Raiders beat New Mexico State 12-0.

In all, the Red Raiders plated 12 runs on 10 hits, while New Mexico State had 4 hits.

Ryan Shetter will pick up the win, as he pitched six solid innings and had nine strikeouts.

With this win the Red Raiders are now 5-0 on the season, and will hit the road for a 3-game weekend series against the University of Texas San Antonio.

Next home game for the No. 3 Red Raiders will be on March 2nd-4th, when they host South Alabama in a four-game series.

