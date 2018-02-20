The red-hot Texas Tech bats stayed alive Tuesday afternoon, as the No. 3 Red Raiders beat New Mexico State 12-0.
In all, the Red Raiders plated 12 runs on 10 hits, while New Mexico State had 4 hits.
Ryan Shetter will pick up the win, as he pitched six solid innings and had nine strikeouts.
With this win the Red Raiders are now 5-0 on the season, and will hit the road for a 3-game weekend series against the University of Texas San Antonio.
Next home game for the No. 3 Red Raiders will be on March 2nd-4th, when they host South Alabama in a four-game series.
