CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Restaurant owner needs public's help in identifying brisket bandits

A Lubbock bar-b-que restaurant took to social media to help catch some brisket bandits - who were caught on camera stealing several pounds of meat from the restaurant's smoker.

According to the owner of Chopped and Sliced BBQ on 50th near Indiana Ave., thieves used box cutters to break into the back of the restaurant early this morning, taking a number of briskets.

Owner Shawn Stephens says this wasn't the first time his place has been targeted and he wants the meat thieves caught.

"Well, the group that hit me this morning was here Saturday night as well. There were three of them Saturday, two on Monday morning and they hit me the previous night and figured they didn’t have the necessary means to get what they wanted because of everything being locked up and brought the necessary tools the next day. We’ll be making adjustments there so they won’t be able to do that anymore," said Stephens.

"I'm not for people taking things that's not theirs and my staff and I have worked really hard over the past couple of years to maintain the business. So yeah I would love for them to be caught and to not be able to do this anymore."





Stephens says the food truck he also operates as a part of the restaurant was burgled a few weeks ago as well. Those culprits were later caught.

If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

