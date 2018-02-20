Former Floydada H.S. student arrested, charged with making terroristic threats to school

According to the Floydada Police Department, 18-year-old Noah Sarabia was arrested and charged with terroristic threat after threatening to shoot up the high school.

The police department was notified today by the Floydada H.S. staff of the threats.

Sgt. Ramon the FISD School Resource Officer worked quickly to identify the suspect and have a warrant issued for his arrest for terroristic threat, according to police.

The suspect was found in Crosby County and was taken into custody. He is currently being held at Lubbock County Jail. No bond has been posted at the time of publishing.

