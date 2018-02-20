Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on schedule for 2020 opening

In April 2017, the Lubbock Entertainment/Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) broke ground on the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

KCBD caught up with LEPAA to see where the project stands and when construction is expected to be finished.

"We got a word the other day that we are officially 700 days away from completion, which puts us in the first quarter of 2020. Things are going very well." Tim Collins, Board Chairman for LEPAA said.

Although Spring 2020 might seem to be a long time down the road, Collins said it will have lasting effects on the downtown area.

"The ballet students and their parents will be downtown four nights a week. LISD and their students, parents, and grandparents will be in this building almost every day and when they get here they're going to want something else to do. They're going to want to shop, they're going to want to eat. So downtown revitalization is a key component of this. The building helps but the traffic is the reason it's going to work and help us move downtown forward."

The 218,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will include: Helen DeVitt Jones Main Theater, The Crickets Studio Theater, a multipurpose room, Ballet Lubbock's Pre-Professional School, Food and Dining, the Christine DeVitt Main Lobby, and a back stage area.

The total cost of construction will be around $155 million of private funding.

