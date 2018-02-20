Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/20 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/20

Posted by Devin Ward, Sports Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
(KCBD) -

Here's Devin with your high school basketball playoff scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Frenship 62
Midland Lee 50

Plainview 41
Amarillo 62

Midland Greenwood 45
Denver City 61

Levelland 56
Seminole 24

Roosevelt 42
Wall 37

Idalou 48
Canadian 42

Sundown 40
Christoval 23

Nazareth 71
McLean 53

Happy 56
Silverton 41

Klondike 59
Westbrook 53

Munester Sacred Heart 53
Plainview Christian 37

Waxahachie Prep 48
Kingdom Prep 69

Grace Prep 39
Lubbock Christian 80

Trinity Christian 54
FW Lake Country 60

BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Frenship 60
El Paso Americas 69

Amarillo 54
Monterey 35

Lubbock High 57
Palo Duro 66

Lubbock Cooper 52
Randall 56

Pampa 53
Levelland 60

Sweetwater 43
Graham 53

Brownfield 88
Dalhart 84

WF Hirschi 45
Snyder 20

Spearman 66
Dimmitt 56

Littlefield 54
Childress 49

Shallowater 56
Tuila 46

Canadian 75
Idalou 55

Post 62
Bovina 46

Lockney 78
Floydada 73

Morton 64
Fort Hancock 61

Anthony 56
Smyer 44

Hale Center 57
New Deal 66

Abernathy 50
Farwell 41

Sundown 61
Van Horn 35

Texline 105
Hart 47

Whitharral 50
Meadow 48

Jayton 53
Crowell 27

Ropes 47
Anton 58

Benjamin 42
Paducah 48

Klondike 47
Highland 25

Ira 34
Grady 49

FW Lake Country 62
Trinity Christian 79

Greenville Prep 56
All Saints 91

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly