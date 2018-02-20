Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/20

Here's Devin with your high school basketball playoff scores for Tuesday night.
GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Frenship 62
Midland Lee 50
Plainview 41
Amarillo 62
Midland Greenwood 45
Denver City 61
Levelland 56
Seminole 24
Roosevelt 42
Wall 37
Idalou 48
Canadian 42
Sundown 40
Christoval 23
Nazareth 71
McLean 53
Happy 56
Silverton 41
Klondike 59
Westbrook 53
Munester Sacred Heart 53
Plainview Christian 37
Waxahachie Prep 48
Kingdom Prep 69
Grace Prep 39
Lubbock Christian 80
Trinity Christian 54
FW Lake Country 60
BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Frenship 60
El Paso Americas 69
Amarillo 54
Monterey 35
Lubbock High 57
Palo Duro 66
Lubbock Cooper 52
Randall 56
Pampa 53
Levelland 60
Sweetwater 43
Graham 53
Brownfield 88
Dalhart 84
WF Hirschi 45
Snyder 20
Spearman 66
Dimmitt 56
Littlefield 54
Childress 49
Shallowater 56
Tuila 46
Canadian 75
Idalou 55
Post 62
Bovina 46
Lockney 78
Floydada 73
Morton 64
Fort Hancock 61
Anthony 56
Smyer 44
Hale Center 57
New Deal 66
Abernathy 50
Farwell 41
Sundown 61
Van Horn 35
Texline 105
Hart 47
Whitharral 50
Meadow 48
Jayton 53
Crowell 27
Ropes 47
Anton 58
Benjamin 42
Paducah 48
Klondike 47
Highland 25
Ira 34
Grady 49
FW Lake Country 62
Trinity Christian 79
Greenville Prep 56
All Saints 91
