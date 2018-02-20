Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/20

Here's Devin with your high school basketball playoff scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Frenship 62

Midland Lee 50

Plainview 41

Amarillo 62

Midland Greenwood 45

Denver City 61

Levelland 56

Seminole 24

Roosevelt 42

Wall 37

Idalou 48

Canadian 42

Sundown 40

Christoval 23

Nazareth 71

McLean 53

Happy 56

Silverton 41

Klondike 59

Westbrook 53

Munester Sacred Heart 53

Plainview Christian 37

Waxahachie Prep 48

Kingdom Prep 69

Grace Prep 39

Lubbock Christian 80

Trinity Christian 54

FW Lake Country 60

BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Frenship 60

El Paso Americas 69

Amarillo 54

Monterey 35

Lubbock High 57

Palo Duro 66

Lubbock Cooper 52

Randall 56

Pampa 53

Levelland 60

Sweetwater 43

Graham 53

Brownfield 88

Dalhart 84

WF Hirschi 45

Snyder 20

Spearman 66

Dimmitt 56

Littlefield 54

Childress 49

Shallowater 56

Tuila 46

Canadian 75

Idalou 55

Post 62

Bovina 46

Lockney 78

Floydada 73

Morton 64

Fort Hancock 61

Anthony 56

Smyer 44

Hale Center 57

New Deal 66

Abernathy 50

Farwell 41

Sundown 61

Van Horn 35

Texline 105

Hart 47

Whitharral 50

Meadow 48

Jayton 53

Crowell 27

Ropes 47

Anton 58

Benjamin 42

Paducah 48

Klondike 47

Highland 25

Ira 34

Grady 49

FW Lake Country 62

Trinity Christian 79

Greenville Prep 56

All Saints 91

