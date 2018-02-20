Teen accused of July 4th murder to be charged as adult

A teen accused of a murder that happened last July 4th will face murder charges as an adult.

Christopher Hernandez-Constancio, who turned 17 on Sunday, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on murder charges Tuesday, stemming from the death of 18-year-old Ezekiel Gonzales.

Gonzales was shot and killed near 48th and Avenue U in Central Lubbock.

Hernandez-Constancio was arrested two weeks later, along with his father, who was charged with trying to hide his son from police.

Hernandez-Constancio is being held on a $250,000 bond.

