FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance for dangerous road conditions Wednesday into Thursday

A significant ice storm impacted areas just east of Lubbock on Wednesday. A significant ice storm event is ongoing east of Lubbock all the way into the Dallas and Fort Worth area. North Texas has seen power outages and significant tree damage, especially between Abilene and Fort Worth. Lubbock hit 33 degrees after a morning low of 22 degrees. A trace of precipitation was noted at the airport.

EVENING/OVERNIGHT

Temperatures very tricky overnight. Clearing has occurred for the time being. Models show low clouds making a return this evening and overnight. This should prevent temperatures from cratering. Lows end up in the lower 20's in Lubbock with a few teens northwestern areas. Light freezing drizzle is showing up on computer models with a glaze of ice possible on area roadways after sunset through daybreak Thursday. Ice issues are most likely east of Lubbock where more precipitation and ice was reported today.

THURSDAY

Once again, major differences exist on temperatures and precipitation issues. Light freezing drizzle and freezing fog is possible early. A glaze of ice is possible on area roads if we see freezing drizzle. One model keeps clouds all day with highs in the 40's. Another model brings sunshine and rapid warming into the middle and upper 50's. Sticking with colder temperatures for highs at the moment. High temperatures depend on whether we clear or not.

FRIDAY

Once again, models disagree on highs (10 degree difference) with some in the 50's and others approaching lower 70's. A true southwest drying wind is not showing up yet locally. For that reason, we are holding in the lower to middle 60's with a few clouds around. A few showers possible eastern areas.

SATURDAY

A strong Pacific cold front moves in. This brings a chance for strong wind gusts, blowing dust and higher fire dangers. Highs in the 50's behind this front. Models currently showing NW winds at 30 to 35 mph with gusts approaching 40 to 50 mph during the afternoon. Humidity values around 10 to 15 percent during afternoon.

SUNDAY

Fire dangers continue with very dry air locally. Back in the 60's for highs. Wind speeds are lower, but humidity values are also lower too. This brings fire dangers during the afternoon with speeds of 20 to 30 mph.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and dry. Seasonably cool. Highs in 50's/60's behind another weaker Pacific cold front.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs in 60s/70s.

WEDNESDAY

Models showing a dryline setting up Wednesday. Very windy and dry behind it. Slight rain chances eastern areas. Highs in 60's/70's.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.