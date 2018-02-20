FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance for snow Wednesday into Thursday

The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.
US says Pence was ready to meet with North Korea at Olympics, but North Korea canceled at last minute.
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.
