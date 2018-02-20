FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance for snow Wednesday into Thursday

First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for the Lubbock area Wednesday and Thursday.

A mixed form of rain, sleet, freezing drizzle and snow will have the potential to cause travel problems throughout the day and especially overnight into Thursday.

Bridges and overpasses will be the first to become icy since surface temps are relatively mild due to the recent warm temps.

It will be a cold and windy day as highs will remain in the upper 20s and gusty winds early in the day will produce wind chills in the single digits and teens, so bundle up. Lows Tuesday night will drop lower to the low to mid 20s with a continuing chance of a wintry mix.

While Thursday morning will be icy in some areas the clouds should be breaking in the afternoon and temps climbing back to the low 40s.

