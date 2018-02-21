Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

1. Area School Threats

Littlefield ISD and O'Donnell ISD increase security after seeing an increase in threats on social media.

2. Floydada Threat Arrest

A former Floydada High School student is in custody after police say he made a shooting threat online.

3. Rosendo Rodriguez Seeks Stay of Execution

Death row inmate says his due process rights were violated after not being told about lawsuit involving Lubbock Medical Examiner's Office.

4. Teen to Stand Trial as Adult

17 year old Christopher Hernandez-Constancio will stand trial for the July 4, 2017 murder of Ezekiel Gonzales.

5. Take Care of Texas Contest Winner

Alexis Wragg, a student at Talkington School for Young Women Leaders, won 1st place in the middle school category of the Take Care of Texas Video Contest.