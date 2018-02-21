Your local need to know - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Your local need to know

By Lester Nelson, Producer
A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

1. Area School Threats

    Littlefield ISD and O'Donnell ISD increase security after seeing an increase in threats on social media.

2. Floydada Threat Arrest

    A former Floydada High School student is in custody after police say he made a shooting threat online.

3. Rosendo Rodriguez Seeks Stay of Execution

    Death row inmate says his due process rights were violated after not being told about lawsuit involving Lubbock Medical Examiner's Office.

4. Teen to Stand Trial as Adult

    17 year old Christopher Hernandez-Constancio will stand trial for the July 4, 2017 murder of Ezekiel Gonzales.

5. Take Care of Texas Contest Winner

    Alexis Wragg, a student at Talkington School for Young Women Leaders, won 1st place in the middle school category of the Take Care of Texas Video Contest.

  • Trump says more must be done to protect children

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:47 AM EST2018-02-21 06:47:03 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-02-21 15:58:25 GMT

    On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.

  • Weather could be factor in several crashes south and east of Lubbock Wednesday morning

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:56 AM EST2018-02-21 15:56:02 GMT
    Rollover on Hwy 87 towards Tahoka (Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD)Rollover on Hwy 87 towards Tahoka (Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD)

    The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed several one vehicle crashes south of Lubbock Wednesday morning.  DPS says these wrecks could be due to dangerous weather conditions in the area.  A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern and eastern KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, Tahoka, Brownfield, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail, Post, Snyder, Aspermont, Guthrie, Paducah, Childress, Silverton, Floydada, and Crosbyton. Accumulations of sleet and areas of ice...

  • Florida shooting survivors in capital, demand action on guns

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:43 AM EST2018-02-21 06:43:29 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:55 AM EST2018-02-21 15:55:44 GMT
    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...
