Your local need to know

1. Area School Threats
Littlefield ISD and O'Donnell ISD increase security after seeing an increase in threats on social media.
2. Floydada Threat Arrest
A former Floydada High School student is in custody after police say he made a shooting threat online.
3. Rosendo Rodriguez Seeks Stay of Execution
Death row inmate says his due process rights were violated after not being told about lawsuit involving Lubbock Medical Examiner's Office.
4. Teen to Stand Trial as Adult
17 year old Christopher Hernandez-Constancio will stand trial for the July 4, 2017 murder of Ezekiel Gonzales.
5. Take Care of Texas Contest Winner
Alexis Wragg, a student at Talkington School for Young Women Leaders, won 1st place in the middle school category of the Take Care of Texas Video Contest.
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed several one vehicle crashes south of Lubbock Wednesday morning. DPS says these wrecks could be due to dangerous weather conditions in the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern and eastern KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, Tahoka, Brownfield, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail, Post, Snyder, Aspermont, Guthrie, Paducah, Childress, Silverton, Floydada, and Crosbyton. Accumulations of sleet and areas of ice...
The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.
