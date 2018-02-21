Weather could be factor in several crashes south and east of Lub - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Weather could be factor in several crashes south and east of Lubbock Wednesday morning

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Rollover in Tahoka (Source: Chris Due) Rollover in Tahoka (Source: Chris Due)
Rollover on Hwy 87 towards Tahoka (Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD) Rollover on Hwy 87 towards Tahoka (Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed several one-vehicle crashes south and east of Lubbock Wednesday morning. 

DPS says they are working crashes in Lubbock and Lynn Counties, and also towards Slaton and east of Slaton. These wrecks could be due to dangerous weather conditions in the area. 

At least four or five rollovers were reported along Highway 87 towards Tahoka. DPS says these were due to a combination of ice and unsafe speeds. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the southern and eastern KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, Tahoka, Brownfield, Seminole, Lamesa, Gail, Post, Snyder, Aspermont, Guthrie, Paducah, Childress, Silverton, Floydada, and Crosbyton. Accumulations of sleet and areas of ice may cause hazardous driving conditions. 

The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department says they are responding to several crashes due to slick roads in that area, also. 

Watch for updates and plan travel and activities accordingly. 

