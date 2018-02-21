Schools canceled, delayed for weather conditions - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Schools canceled, delayed for weather conditions

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

Tahoka ISD is dismissing school at 10:00 Wednesday morning due to weather conditions. The district will push back the start time to 10:00 Thursday morning, as well. 

Wilson ISD initially pushed back class start times, but has since canceled school for Wednesday. 

Hermleigh ISD also canceled classes for Wednesday, February 21st. 

