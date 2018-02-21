Cinemark to ban large bags in theaters - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Cinemark to ban large bags in theaters

Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22. 

The theater said the change is in an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees.

All bags larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will not be allowed in theaters, with an exception to medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

The theater company, which also operates Century Theatres, CineArts, Tinseltown and Rave Cinemas, has theaters in AL, AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NV, NM, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WV, and WI. 

