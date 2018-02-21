Cinemark to ban large bags in theaters

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.
The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.
On Wednesday, Trump will host a "listening session" that will include people impacted by mass shootings in Parkland, Columbine, Colorado and Newtown, Connecticut.
A teen accused of a murder that happened last July 4th will face murder charges as an adult.
