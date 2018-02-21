VIDEO: Rev. Billy Graham hosted West Texas Crusade in Lubbock in - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

VIDEO: Rev. Billy Graham hosted West Texas Crusade in Lubbock in 1975

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Rev. Billy Graham visited Lubbock for a West Texas Crusade in 1975 at the Jones Stadium (Source: YouTube) Rev. Billy Graham visited Lubbock for a West Texas Crusade in 1975 at the Jones Stadium (Source: YouTube)
The opening image of the video shows Jones Stadium in 1975 (Source: YouTube) The opening image of the video shows Jones Stadium in 1975 (Source: YouTube)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Pastor to presidents and everyday Americans, the Rev. Billy Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world in his more than 60 years of ministry. His message reached millions more through radio, television and webcasts.

Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, died Wednesday at the age of 99. Spokesman Mark DeMoss said Graham died at his Montreat, NC, residence at 7:46 a.m. ET, according to a news release from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

In 1975, Rev. Billy Graham launched his West Texas Crusade in Lubbock, TX at the Jones Stadium. The crusade was free to the public. That year he also visited Albuquerque, NM, Jackson, MS, Bruxelles, Belgium, Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong. 

The crusade in Lubbock was nationally televised.

In his career, he held 417 crusades, which started in 1947. His last one was held in New York in 2005.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

