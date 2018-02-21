Man charged with indecent exposure, unauthorized use of vehicle - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man charged with indecent exposure, unauthorized use of vehicle on Tech campus

22-year-old Johnathon Phillip Lopez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) 22-year-old Johnathon Phillip Lopez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

22-year-old Johnathon Phillip Lopez is behind bars Wednesday, charged with indecent exposure, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

Texas Tech Police were called to the incident at West Hall around 10:42 a.m. and took Lopez into custody around 12:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Lopez is not a Texas Tech student, so he was issued a criminal trespass warning from all Texas Tech property.

The vehicle was returned to the owner.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Winter Weather Delays & Closings

    Winter Weather Delays & Closings

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:58 PM EST2018-02-21 21:58:11 GMT

    Closings and delays continue across the South Plains as dangerous road conditions remain. To report delays you can contact NewsChannel 11 via e-mail or phone. Details here. 

    Closings and delays continue across the South Plains as dangerous road conditions remain. To report delays you can contact NewsChannel 11 via e-mail or phone. Details here. 

  • Mavs launch probe after allegations of workplace misconduct

    Mavs launch probe after allegations of workplace misconduct

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:13 AM EST2018-02-21 07:13:50 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-02-21 21:57:33 GMT

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

  • Drought over: US women win 1st Olympic cross-country medal

    Drought over: US women win 1st Olympic cross-country medal

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 6:15 AM EST2018-02-21 11:15:05 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-02-21 21:57:16 GMT

    The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

    The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

    •   
Powered by Frankly