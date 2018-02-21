Man charged with indecent exposure, unauthorized use of vehicle on Tech campus

22-year-old Johnathon Phillip Lopez is behind bars Wednesday, charged with indecent exposure, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

Texas Tech Police were called to the incident at West Hall around 10:42 a.m. and took Lopez into custody around 12:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Lopez is not a Texas Tech student, so he was issued a criminal trespass warning from all Texas Tech property.

The vehicle was returned to the owner.

