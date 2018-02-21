Bandy steps down as Floydada football coach, will remain AD - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Bandy steps down as Floydada football coach, will remain AD

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
FLOYDADA, TX (KCBD) -

After nine years, Todd Bandy has stepped down as Floydada Head Football Coach, but he will remain the Athletics Director for the Whirlwinds.

Bandy says it was his decision. He felt it was time to step away from the football program, but he loves the Whirlwinds and will continue to help athletics any way he can.

Bandy won 30 games as Floydada's Head Football Coach.

