Bandy steps down as Floydada football coach, will remain AD

After nine years, Todd Bandy has stepped down as Floydada Head Football Coach, but he will remain the Athletics Director for the Whirlwinds.

Bandy says it was his decision. He felt it was time to step away from the football program, but he loves the Whirlwinds and will continue to help athletics any way he can.

Bandy won 30 games as Floydada's Head Football Coach.

