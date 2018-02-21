Roosevelt's Quisenberry reassigned, will not coach Eagles next season

After two years as the Head Football Coach/AD at Roosevelt, David Quisenberry has been reassigned and will not coach the Eagles next season.
After two years as the Head Football Coach/AD at Roosevelt, David Quisenberry has been reassigned and will not coach the Eagles next season.
After nine years, Todd Bandy has stepped down as Floydada Head Football Coach, but he will remain the Athletics Director for the Whirlwinds.
After nine years, Todd Bandy has stepped down as Floydada Head Football Coach, but he will remain the Athletics Director for the Whirlwinds.
Here's Devin with your high school basketball playoff scores for Tuesday night.
Here's Devin with your high school basketball playoff scores for Tuesday night.
The red-hot Texas Tech bats stayed alive Tuesday afternoon, as the No. 3 Red Raiders beat New Mexico State 12-0.
The red-hot Texas Tech bats stayed alive Tuesday afternoon, as the No. 3 Red Raiders beat New Mexico State 12-0.
Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Monday.
Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Monday.