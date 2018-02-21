Roosevelt's Quisenberry reassigned, will not coach Eagles next s - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Roosevelt's Quisenberry reassigned, will not coach Eagles next season

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
David Quisenberry (Source: KCBD Video) David Quisenberry (Source: KCBD Video)
After two years as the Head Football Coach/AD at Roosevelt, David Quisenberry has been reassigned and will not coach the Eagles next season.

The Eagles are coming off an 0-10 season and were 3-18 the past two years

Quisenberry has been at Roosevelt for over 10 years.

He's previously coached at Sudan.

