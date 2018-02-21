Building searched, all clear given after bomb threat at Levellan - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Building searched, all clear given after bomb threat at Levelland Intermediate School

Levelland Intermediate was evacuated after a note with a bomb threat was found in a bathroom at the school (Courtesy of Levelland & Hockley County News-Press) Levelland Intermediate was evacuated after a note with a bomb threat was found in a bathroom at the school (Courtesy of Levelland & Hockley County News-Press)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

No bomb was found and no injuries have been reported after a bomb threat at Levelland Intermediate School on Wednesday afternoon.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says students, faculty and staff were evacuated from the Levelland Intermediate School after a note was found inside the building indicating a bomb was going to go off at 3 p.m. Everyone was evacuated from the building by 2:45 p.m. School officials contacted Levelland police around 2 p.m.

Chief Garcia says the note was found in one of the boys' bathrooms. No explosions happened at 3 p.m., but the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad searched the school, along with two bomb dogs.

Chief Garcia confirms that the building has been cleared, but the investigation will continue. The person who left the note may be charged, depending on their age.

The Levelland Police Department set up a command post at Lobo Lake and created a block perimeter around the school. The Levelland Sheriff"s Office is also on the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Levelland Intermediate School houses fourth and fifth graders.

The investigation is ongoing.

