Students evacuated for bomb threat at Levelland Intermediate School

Levelland Intermediate was evacuated after a note with a bomb threat was found in a bathroom at the school (Courtesy of Levelland & Hockley County News-Press)

IMMEDIATE INFORMATION: Parents of students at Levelland Intermediate need to pick up their children at the main administrative office at Avenue H and 11th Street. Parents DO NOT need to go to the school. Officials with the Hockley County Sheriff's Office say the students will be able to be picked up on the north side of the building. An officer will direct you where to go. Buses will still pick students up from the administration building.

The Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says students, faculty and staff have been evacuated from the Levelland Intermediate School after a note was found inside the building indicating a bomb was going to go off. Chief Garcia says the note saying a bomb was going to go off at 3 p.m. was found in one of the boys' bathrooms. No explosions happened at 3 p.m. but the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is en route to sweep the school.

The Levelland Police Department has set up a command post at Lobo Lake and created a block perimeter around the school. The Levelland Sheriff"s Office is on the scene helping parents reunite with their children. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Levelland Intermediate School houses fourth and fifth graders. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

