Students evacuated for bomb threat at Levelland Intermediate Sch - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Students evacuated for bomb threat at Levelland Intermediate School

Levelland Intermediate was evacuated after a note with a bomb threat was found in a bathroom at the school (Courtesy of Levelland & Hockley County News-Press) Levelland Intermediate was evacuated after a note with a bomb threat was found in a bathroom at the school (Courtesy of Levelland & Hockley County News-Press)
School evacuated after bomb threat in Levelland (Source: KCBD viewer) School evacuated after bomb threat in Levelland (Source: KCBD viewer)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

IMMEDIATE INFORMATION: Parents of students at Levelland Intermediate need to pick up their children at the main administrative office at Avenue H and 11th Street. Parents DO NOT need to go to the school. Officials with the Hockley County Sheriff's Office say the students will be able to be picked up on the north side of the building.  An officer will direct you where to go. Buses will still pick students up from the administration building.

The Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says students, faculty and staff have been evacuated from the Levelland Intermediate School after a note was found inside the building indicating a bomb was going to go off. Chief Garcia says the note saying a bomb was going to go off at 3 p.m. was found in one of the boys' bathrooms. No explosions happened at 3 p.m. but the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is en route to sweep the school.

The Levelland Police Department has set up a command post at Lobo Lake and created a block perimeter around the school. The Levelland Sheriff"s Office is on the scene helping parents reunite with their children. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Levelland Intermediate School houses fourth and fifth graders. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Winter Weather Delays & Closings

    Winter Weather Delays & Closings

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:58 PM EST2018-02-21 21:58:11 GMT

    Closings and delays continue across the South Plains as dangerous road conditions remain. To report delays you can contact NewsChannel 11 via e-mail or phone. Details here. 

    Closings and delays continue across the South Plains as dangerous road conditions remain. To report delays you can contact NewsChannel 11 via e-mail or phone. Details here. 

  • Mavs launch probe after allegations of workplace misconduct

    Mavs launch probe after allegations of workplace misconduct

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:13 AM EST2018-02-21 07:13:50 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-02-21 21:57:33 GMT

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

  • Drought over: US women win 1st Olympic cross-country medal

    Drought over: US women win 1st Olympic cross-country medal

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 6:15 AM EST2018-02-21 11:15:05 GMT
    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-02-21 21:57:16 GMT

    The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

    The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.

    •   
Powered by Frankly