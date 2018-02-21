Salvation Army, Homeless Outreach Team offer a helping hand as t - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Salvation Army, Homeless Outreach Team offer a helping hand as temperatures drop

By Amanda Ruiz, Reporter
Salvation Army Survive the Night Canteen (Source: KCBD Video) Salvation Army Survive the Night Canteen (Source: KCBD Video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Homeless Outreach Team and the Salvation Army of Lubbock are providing a helping hand to the homeless during this week's bitter weather conditions.

"We want to help them in any possible way that we can," Homeless Outreach Team officer Clay Trotter said, "and I think the basic needs during cold weather is just a place to get warm."

The HOT Team is comprised of Lubbock police officers who focus on trying to keep the homeless off the streets and into services or shelters, especially in weather conditions like these.

The Salvation Army is also giving back and helping the less fortunate, like the Survive the Night program.

"The whole purpose is to take our disaster canteen out and find the people that are living on the streets," Disaster Coordinator of the Salvation Army Dave Freriks said. "We want provide them with blankets and gloves scarves, and knit caps."

A program on wheels with a purpose of handing out blankets, scarves, and other warm items to help the homeless survive the frigid temperatures.

"Almost everyone out there has some kind of issue and we don't care what it is just," Freriks said, "we can help them during the day and we can hopefully keep them alive during the night."

The HOT Team and Salvation Army work together to help those on the street. For now, the Salvation Army is always looking for donations. If you would like to find out more information on how to donate  click here.

  • Nowitzki 'disgusted' by report of hostile workplace for Mavs

    The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.

  • Gasser outduels Anderson for gold in women's Big Air

    Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson in a thrilling final to earn gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.

  • The Latest: US puts Rooney in net for gold medal hockey game

    Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

