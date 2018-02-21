No. 6 Red Raiders fall at Oklahoma State

TCU needed a win to keep NCAA Tourney hopes alive and they jumped out to a 38-17 halftime and they held off a 4th quarter run by the Lady Raiders as they posted a 72-60 at the United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday.
The 6th-ranked Red Raiders saw their star senior Keenan Evans struggle with his toe injury and some hot second-half shooting from the Cowboys as they lost to Oklahoma State 79-71.
Team USA won the first meeting between the neighboring nations at the 1998 Winter Olympics. The Canucks have won every other meeting.
After two years as the Head Football Coach/AD at Roosevelt, David Quisenberry has been reassigned and will not coach the Eagles next season.
After nine years, Todd Bandy has stepped down as Floydada Head Football Coach, but he will remain the Athletics Director for the Whirlwinds.
