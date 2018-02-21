No. 6 Red Raiders fall at Oklahoma State - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

No. 6 Red Raiders fall at Oklahoma State

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
The 6th-ranked Red Raiders saw their star senior Keenan Evans struggle with his toe injury and some hot second-half shooting from the Cowboys as they lost to Oklahoma State 79-71.

Listed as day to day with a toe injury, Keenan Evans started but was hobbled and not himself. He finished with 2 points on 1 of 7 shooting, including 0-5 from behind the 3-point line.

Texas Tech led by 1 at the half, but Oklahoma State came out in the second half on fire making 9 of 11 shots including 6-8 3 point shooting and that allowed the Cowboys to open up a 14 point lead.

The Red Raiders rallied late to cut the deficit to 4. Zhaire Smith led the Red Raiders with 18. Jarret Culver added 15. Niem Stevenson chipped in 14 off the bench.

With ESPN’s College GameDay coming Saturday as the Red Raiders host Kansas, the nation will be watching a humongous Big 12 game from Lubbock. Texas Tech is now 1 game behind the Jayhawks as they sit 10-5 in Conference and Kansas is 11-4. Tech won the game in Lawrence so a win Saturday would be huge.

