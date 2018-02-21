Lady Raiders lose to TCU at home

TCU needed a win to keep NCAA Tourney hopes alive and they jumped out to a 38-17 halftime and they held off a 4th quarter run by the Lady Raiders as they posted a 72-60 at the United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday.

The Lady Raiders had 3 players in double figures, led by Erin DeGrate with 14.

Texas Tech falls to 7-20 overall and 1-15 in the Big 12.

The Lady Raiders visit Oklahoma noon Saturday and return home for the regular season home finale hosting Kansas State Monday February 26th at 6:30 p.m.

