Lady Raiders lose to TCU at home

TCU needed a win to keep NCAA Tourney hopes alive and they jumped out to a 38-17 halftime and they held off a 4th quarter run by the Lady Raiders as they posted a 72-60 at the United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders had 3 players in double figures, led by Erin DeGrate with 14.
Texas Tech falls to 7-20 overall and 1-15 in the Big 12.
The Lady Raiders visit Oklahoma noon Saturday and return home for the regular season home finale hosting Kansas State Monday February 26th at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.