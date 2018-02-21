Warmer and drier on Thursday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Warmer and drier on Thursday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Winter will finally begin to move out of the area Thursday as sunshine slides into the region from the west to the east.

It will be a slow clearing trend and warmup for the South Plains. By late afternoon the high temps will range from near 50 in the western South Plains to the low 40s in the areas along and east of the Caprock.

As for precipitation, it will gradually decrease with the fog and with the system moving out of West Texas. Some clouds will linger into Friday, but the sleet and wintry mix will not return on Friday or the weekend.

In fact, Friday's temps will climb to the low to mid 60s as winds return to the south at 10-20 mph.

Saturday will bring gusty winds, elevated fire danger and warmer temps for the south plains. Afternoon highs should climb to the 50s on Saturday and back into the 60s on Sunday. It does look like the region will remain dry through the middle next week.

