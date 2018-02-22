LPD: 170 crashes reported due to icy, slick roadways - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD: 170 crashes reported due to icy, slick roadways

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
A car was left hanging over an overpass after a crash this morning (Source: Bengie Prince) A car was left hanging over an overpass after a crash this morning (Source: Bengie Prince)
(Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD) (Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD)
(Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD) (Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD)
(Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD) (Source: Sydney Kessler, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police are asking everyone to avoid all bridges and overpasses on Loop 289, Interstate 27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway due to freezing rain and drizzle.  

The eastbound Marsha Sharp freeway was blocked off from University Avenue to the Interstate for multiple crashes early Thursday morning. 

Police on the scene tell us there was an officer-involved crash along Marsha Sharp that caused four to five other wrecks in the area. The officer was not driving when the crash happened. He was working a crash when someone hit his vehicle.

Around 6:00 am, police responded to a report of a crash involving up to five vehicles on South Loop 289 just east of University Avenue. 

Lubbock Police say they have responded to at least 170 wrecks around the city throughout the night and into the morning due to icy roads and weather conditions. According to officials, 42 of them had injuries, but all were minor.

Take caution on roads and check your KCBD weather app for the latest conditions. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump congratulates US women's hockey on gold

    The Latest: Trump congratulates US women's hockey on gold

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 8:35 PM EST2018-02-22 01:35:29 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:05 PM EST2018-02-22 18:05:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Marcel Hirscher, of Austria, skies into the finish area after the first run of the men's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Marcel Hirscher, of Austria, skies into the finish area after the first run of the men's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

    Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

  • Breaking

    Second bomb threat in 2 days at Levelland schools

    Second bomb threat in 2 days at Levelland schools

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:59 PM EST2018-02-22 17:59:22 GMT
    olice officers block Ellis Road by the Levelland ABC School (Source: Levelland and Hockley County News-Press)olice officers block Ellis Road by the Levelland ABC School (Source: Levelland and Hockley County News-Press)
    olice officers block Ellis Road by the Levelland ABC School (Source: Levelland and Hockley County News-Press)olice officers block Ellis Road by the Levelland ABC School (Source: Levelland and Hockley County News-Press)

    According to the Levelland and Hockley County News-Press, the Levelland Police Department is responding to another reported bomb threat at the Levelland Middle School.  

    According to the Levelland and Hockley County News-Press, the Levelland Police Department is responding to another reported bomb threat at the Levelland Middle School.  

  • RECALL: 58,000 gas fire pits sold at Home Depot recalled after reports of burns

    RECALL: 58,000 gas fire pits sold at Home Depot recalled after reports of burns

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:41 PM EST2018-02-22 17:41:09 GMT
    Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heater (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heater (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
    Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heater (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heater (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

    According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 58,000 gas fire pits sold exclusively at Home Depot are being recalled after several reports of burns. 

    According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 58,000 gas fire pits sold exclusively at Home Depot are being recalled after several reports of burns. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly