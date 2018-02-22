LPD: Avoid bridges & overpasses on Loop 289, I-27, Marsha Sharp - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD: Avoid bridges & overpasses on Loop 289, I-27, Marsha Sharp due to dangerous road conditions

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police are asking everyone to avoid all bridges and overpasses on Loop 289, Interstate 27 and Marsha Sharp Freeway due to freezing rain and drizzle.  

The eastbound Marsha Sharp freeway was blocked off from University Avenue to the Interstate for multiple crashes early Thursday morning. 

Police on the scene tell us there was an officer-involved crash along Marsha Sharp that caused four to five other wrecks in the area. 

Around 6:00 am, police responded to a report of a crash involving up to five vehicles on South Loop 289 just east of University Avenue. 

Lubbock Police say they have responded to at least 30 wrecks around the city throughout the night and into the morning due to icy roads and weather conditions.

Take caution on roads and check your KCBD weather app for the latest conditions. 

