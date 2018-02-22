LPD responding to multiple weather-related crashes around Lubbock

Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.
It's the seventh gold medal for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come from snowboard and freestyle skiing events.
Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
The eastbound Marsha Sharp freeway is blocked off from University Avenue to the Interstate for multiple crashes early Thursday morning. Police on the scene tell us there was an officer-involved crash along Marsha Sharp that caused four to five other wrecks in the area. Lubbock Police say they have responded to at least 14 wrecks around the city throughout the night due to icy roads and weather conditions. Take caution on roads and check your KCBD weather app for the lat...
The eastbound Marsha Sharp freeway is blocked off from University Avenue to the Interstate for multiple crashes early Thursday morning. Police on the scene tell us there was an officer-involved crash along Marsha Sharp that caused four to five other wrecks in the area. Lubbock Police say they have responded to at least 14 wrecks around the city throughout the night due to icy roads and weather conditions. Take caution on roads and check your KCBD weather app for the lat...