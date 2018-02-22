LPD responding to multiple weather-related crashes around Lubbock

The eastbound Marsha Sharp freeway was blocked off from University Avenue to the Interstate for multiple crashes early Thursday morning.

Police on the scene tell us there was an officer-involved crash along Marsha Sharp that caused four to five other wrecks in the area.

Around 6:00 am, police responded to a report of a crash involving up to five vehicles on South Loop 289 just east of University Avenue.

Lubbock Police say they have responded to at least 14 wrecks around the city throughout the night due to icy roads and weather conditions.

Take caution on roads and check your KCBD weather app for the latest conditions.

