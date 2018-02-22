Your local need to know

A look at local, breaking, and upcoming events.

1. Icy Roads

Freezing drizzle is causing slick roads and accidents around Lubbock, especially on bridges and overpasses.

2. School Delays

Area schools delaying the start of class due to winter weather conditions.

3. Levelland Bomb Threat

Police are working to identify the person that left a bomb threat note at Levelland Intermediate School.

4. Shooting Arrest

Third suspect arrested in connection to robbery and shooting of 18-year-old Nicholas Davis, last month.