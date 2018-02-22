Pay it Forward: Tamika Mitchell McConic

This week, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union paid it forward to a Lubbock woman who lost her husband.
Clinton Hobdy nominated Tamika McConic after her husband, and his friend, passed away.
WesTex Federal Credit Union provided Tamika with an inspirational book and a monetary donation to help her get through these hard times.
If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.
