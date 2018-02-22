Shane Stephen hired at Lubbock HS Head Coach and Athletic Coordinator

Shane Stephen was named the Athletic Coordinator for Lubbock High School at the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday morning.

Stephen is currently the Assistant Head Coach at Mansfield High School in Mansfield, Texas, where his team earned 6A area championships in 2016 and 2017. He has also been a defensive coordinator and head powerlifting coach at Mansfield Summit High School, in addition to football defensive coordinator and head boys track coach at Wichita Falls High School from 2006 to 2009.

Stephen earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Northern Colorado and his Master of Science degree in Sports Administration from the University of Wyoming.

Stephen describes himself as an experienced football coach with strong leadership and relationship-building skills who will work hard to balance athletics and education, increase participation in all athletic programs, and create a winning culture while being dedicated to the success of every athlete.

Coach Stephen is married and has four children.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.