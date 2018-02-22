Shane Stephen hired at Lubbock HS Head Coach and Athletic Coordinator

Shane Stephen was named the Athletic Coordinator for Lubbock High School at the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday morning.
Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson in a thrilling final to earn gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.
TCU needed a win to keep NCAA Tourney hopes alive and they jumped out to a 38-17 halftime and they held off a 4th quarter run by the Lady Raiders as they posted a 72-60 at the United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday.
The 6th-ranked Red Raiders saw their star senior Keenan Evans struggle with his toe injury and some hot second-half shooting from the Cowboys as they lost to Oklahoma State 79-71.
Team USA won the first meeting between the neighboring nations at the 1998 Winter Olympics. The Canucks have won every other meeting.
