Hale Center’s Adam Cummings is New Head Football Coach/AD at Sundown (Source: KCBD)

After four seasons at Hale Center, Adam Cummings is leaving, but staying in the District as he has been named Sundown’s New Head Football Coach/AD.

The Sundown School board approved the hiring Wednesday night.

Cummings won 18 games with the Owls and led them to the playoffs twice.

Before that, he was the Defensive Coordinator at Canyon.

Cummings and the Owls were in the same District as Sundown, who went 10-2 last season

With UIL Realignment, Sundown and Hale Center will remain in the same District in Class 2A Division I with Floydada, New Deal, Olton and Post.

