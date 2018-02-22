RECALL: 58,000 gas fire pits sold at Home Depot recalled after reports of burns

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 58,000 gas fire pits sold exclusively at Home Depot are being recalled after several reports of burns.

This recall involves Hampton Bay 50,000 BTU, 30 inch Cross Ridge Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heaters with model number G-FTB51057B and UPC 6944937601579. The fire pit has an antique bronze finish with a natural slate tabletop and a black base that holds a propane tank. The model and UPC are printed on the product’s packaging.

The CPSC says the base of the fire pits lacks a protective heat shield. The shield protects the user from burns while turning off the propane tank.

The fire pits were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online from August to November of 2017 for about $200.

If you have one of these fire pits, contact Yayi for a free repair kit.

Yayi toll-free at 855-600-9294 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by sending an email to customercare@china-yayi.com or online www.china-yayi.com/ and click on Recall for more information.

