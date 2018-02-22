All-clear given after note with bomb threat found at Levelland M - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

All-clear given after note with bomb threat found at Levelland Middle School

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Emergency responders are on the scene at Levelland Middle School for a bomb threat (Source: Chance Potter)
(Source: Chance Potter) (Source: Chance Potter)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency Responders are on scene at Levelland Middle School for a bomb threat. All students, faculty, and staff have been evacuated and are safe, according to officials with the City of Levelland. As of 1:40 p.m., the all-clear has been given after no legitimate threat was found.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad searched the building for explosives or suspicious devices. Two K-9s were searching the building.

Levelland ISD is not dismissing students. However, anyone who is picking up their child should proceed to Levelland ABC via County Road to East Ellis, then to the campus via East Ellis. Any students not being picked up will be taken back to Levelland Middle School.

Officials say the bomb threat was written on a note found in the school.

Yesterday, a note with a bomb threat was found in the boys' bathroom at Levelland Intermediate school. The students, faculty and staff were evacuated and the students were sent home. The note from Wednesday said a bomb would go off at 3 p.m. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office bomb squad searched the school and the school was cleared. 

The middle school holds sixth, seventh and eighth grades. 

The investigation into both bomb threats is ongoing.

