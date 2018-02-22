Lubbock County Sheriff's Office warning about phone scammers pretending to be deputies

Dana Loesch, a vocal Second Amendment supporter, took questions from the students and families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a CNN town hall on Wednesday.
Dana Loesch, a vocal Second Amendment supporter, took questions from the students and families affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a CNN town hall on Wednesday.
Emergency Responders are on scene at Levelland Middle School for a bomb threat. All students, faculty, and staff have been evacuated and are safe, according to officials with the City of Levelland. As of 1:40 p.m., the all-clear has been given.
Emergency Responders are on scene at Levelland Middle School for a bomb threat. All students, faculty, and staff have been evacuated and are safe, according to officials with the City of Levelland. As of 1:40 p.m., the all-clear has been given.
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has issued another warning about phone scammers pretending to be deputies, asking residents to pay warrants over the phone.
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office has issued another warning about phone scammers pretending to be deputies, asking residents to pay warrants over the phone.
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.