Lubbock County Sheriff's Office warning about phone scammers pretending to be deputies

Provided by Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office continues to receive complaints of an individual(s) calling Lubbock and surrounding area residence representing themselves as a "Lubbock Sheriff's Deputy". These individuals have resorted to using names of deputies currently working for the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

The caller will tell the resident that they have warrants out for their arrest, typically, for failing to show up for jury duty, and that he (suspect) can take a "fine" payment over the phone. The suspect will continue the call with payment information, and directions to the prospective victim, on how payment can be made to reconcile the bogus warrant. Suspects are known to be very persistent and convincing. The suspect or suspects are using multiple local phone numbers.

With tax season in full swing, we see these individuals making more and more bogus calls.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office or any Law Enforcement WILL NOT notify any person(s) by phone in the event of a warrant for their arrest, and will certainly never request or demand payment over the phone or request to meet for payment. If a citizen is ever in doubt about the call, you are encourage to call the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and check on the authenticity of the call.

Citizens are also encouraged not to give any personal information over the phone to the caller and contact the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office immediately at 775-1601.