1 pedestrian killed, 1 critically injured after being hit by truck in Mitchell County

One person has died an another has been critically injured after two pedestrians were struck by a truck tractor/semi-trailer in Mitchell County on Tuesday.

Texas DPS tells us two pedestrians were standing off of the roadway near IH-20 in the north barrow ditch following a previous crash. A truck tractor/semi-trailer was traveling West on IH-20, swerved to avoid hitting a disabled vehicle from a previous crash, and went into the barrow ditch, striking the two pedestrians.

32-year-old Skyler H. Anderson of Gilmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

65-year-old Oscar A. Garcia of Dallas was taken to University Medical Center here in Lubbock with critical/incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash happened 13 miles West of Colorado City in Mitchell County.

Texas DPS says this information is based on the preliminary crash report and that this accident is still under investigation.

