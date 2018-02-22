Governor Abbott commutes death sentence of Thomas Bartlett Whitaker

A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.
Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation commuting the death sentence of Thomas Bartlett Whitaker following a unanimous decision by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Emergency Responders are on scene at Levelland Middle School for a bomb threat. All students, faculty, and staff have been evacuated and are safe, according to officials with the City of Levelland. As of 1:40 p.m., the all-clear has been given.
