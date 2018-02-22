Trump administration proposes food boxes for SNAP recipients - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Trump administration proposes food boxes for SNAP recipients

By Amanda Ruiz, Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, SNAP, might soon see their benefits cut in half and replaced with food packages.

The Trump Administration has proposed that users who earn more that $90 a month in SNAP could receive a portion of their benefits as stamps, and the other as a USDA Foods box.

"It's an interesting idea and I want to look at it," David Weaver, CEO of South Plains Food Bank, said, "I think all food banks are interested in it, but I think we just look at the logistics of getting food in and distributed."

The box will include various food items including pasta, peanut butter, and vegetables. If the measure passes, the food packages will be delivered directly to SNAP users who qualify.

"The challenges of a program like the one the administration is outlining is that you have a pre-determined set of ingredients," Weaver said, "which could be good, but it doesn't give anybody any choice."

Besides the food boxes, the SNAP proposal also includes work expectations for able-bodied adults. The goal is to make sure SNAP benefits go to the people who need them most.

