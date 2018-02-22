LPD responds to almost 200 wrecks during Thursday morning commute

Andy Pollack, the father of one of the 17 killed in Parkland, FL, said President Trump was "accommodating" and "understanding" in an Oval Office meeting.
Andy Pollack, the father of one of the 17 killed in Parkland, FL, said President Trump was "accommodating" and "understanding" in an Oval Office meeting.
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.
A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.
A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.