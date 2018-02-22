LPD responds to almost 200 wrecks during Thursday morning commut - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD responds to almost 200 wrecks during Thursday morning commute

By Matt Rewis, Reporter
Connect
A car was left hanging over an overpass after a crash this morning (Source: Bengie Prince) A car was left hanging over an overpass after a crash this morning (Source: Bengie Prince)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department responded to between 170 and 200 wrecks on Thursday morning; 42 of those wrecks reported injuries, but fortunately, none were serious.

The chaos began around 2 a.m.

Roy Seay, who owns MAACO Collision Repair & Auto Painting, had received eight police vehicles needing repair around 10 a.m.

"Several police cars we are working on, they were working on an accident, then the drivers come over the hill and they can't stop. They see the lights and they hit their brakes. That's the wrong thing to do. Then they lose control and spin into the guard rail and hit the police unit."

Seay says they began receiving damaged vehicles around 7 a.m. as they were getting ready to open.

Sergeant John Gonzalez from the Texas Department of Public Safety tells KCBD, "It's very dangerous for the first responders that were out there including police, fire, and EMS. Due to the fact that we're stopped and stationary on the side of the road. A lot of times people have a misconception of depth that the vehicle is moving or not moving so therefor it becomes very dangerous for even the officers."

Fortunately, no first responders reported serious injuries on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • FL shooting father: 'I was on a mission' at Trump meeting

    FL shooting father: 'I was on a mission' at Trump meeting

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-23 03:39:56 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-23 03:39:56 GMT
    Andy Pollack met with President Trump in the Oval Office. (Source: WSVN/CNN)Andy Pollack met with President Trump in the Oval Office. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

    Andy Pollack, the father of one of the 17 killed in Parkland, FL, said President Trump was "accommodating" and "understanding" in an Oval Office meeting.

    Andy Pollack, the father of one of the 17 killed in Parkland, FL, said President Trump was "accommodating" and "understanding" in an Oval Office meeting.

  • Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

    Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman

    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:14 AM EST2018-02-22 06:14:16 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:38 PM EST2018-02-23 03:38:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, ...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Mourners hug as they leave the funeral of Alaina Petty, in Coral Springs, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Petty was a victim of Wednesday's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, ...

    The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

    The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.

  • Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Florida man yells 'murderers!' as he's executed for slaying

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-02-23 01:24:33 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:38 PM EST2018-02-23 03:38:00 GMT
    (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...(Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP). This undated photo made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows Eric Scott Branch in custody. Florida is scheduled to execute Branch Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, for raping and killing a ...
    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.
    Florida inmate yells 'murderers!' repeatedly as he's executed for his convictioin in 1993 rape and killing of a college student.
    •   
Powered by Frankly