Food for Thought: 2/22

It was a busy week for health inspectors in the Hub City. They checked out the cleanliness of nearly 70 Lubbock food establishments.

Chuck E. Cheese's at 5612 W. Loop 289 had 14 violations.

  • Paper cups were used to scoop cheese, cottage cheese and ham. The cups were being stored in the product. Ice buckets were on the floor.
  • The cotton candy machine was dirty.
  • The sugar used in the cotton candy machine was on the floor.
  • Chemical spray bottles were not labeled.
  • Ham and cottage cheese did not have a date mark.
  • The dishwasher was not sanitizing.
  • There were no test strips for the dishwasher.
  • An employee's drink was not covered.
  • Cups were stored without a covering; the lip of the cups was touching a bare surface.
  • A large bin of a dry yellow mix was not labeled.
  • The cabinet area under the salad bar was dirty.
  • Floors were dirty and sticky.
  • There were no food handler cards available for the employees.
  • There was no certificate for certified food manager.

Now to the good news. Here's a look at this week's top performers:

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill at 8201 Quaker
  • La Sirena at 2610 Salem
  • Kurbside Sweets (mobile unit)
  • Smoothie King at 3723 19th
  • Taco Bell at 402 Ave. Q

