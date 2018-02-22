Hoop Madness Scores: 2/22 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 2/22

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
(KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Thursday night.

BOYS AREA ROUND

Levelland 56
Fort Stockton 54

Estacado 82
Andrews 46

Nazareth 58
White Deer 36

Borden County 80
Balmorhea 22

Klondike 59
Rankin 65

