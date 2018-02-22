Hoop Madness Scores: 2/22

Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Thursday night.

BOYS AREA ROUND

Levelland 56

Fort Stockton 54

Estacado 82

Andrews 46

Nazareth 58

White Deer 36

Borden County 80

Balmorhea 22

Klondike 59

Rankin 65

