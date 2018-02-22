Hoop Madness Scores: 2/22

Here's Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores for Thursday night.
BOYS AREA ROUND
Levelland 56
Fort Stockton 54
Estacado 82
Andrews 46
Nazareth 58
White Deer 36
Borden County 80
Balmorhea 22
Klondike 59
Rankin 65
