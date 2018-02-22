Food for Thought Report: 2.22

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|
7-Eleven
|2423 Marsha Sharp
|-
|Alcoholic Recovery Ctr. of Lubbock
|608 17th
|-
|Carver Early Learning Center
|2509 Elm
|-
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|8201 Quaker
|-
|Dollar General
|908 Slide
|-
|Frenship Oakridge Elementary
|6814 68th
|-
|La Sirena
|2610 Salem
|-
|Lubbock Cooper West Elementary
|10101 Fulton
|-
|Lucky's Roadhouse (north bar)
|2216 I-27
|-
|Lucky's Roadhouse (southeast bar)
|2216 I-27
|-
|Lucky's Roadhouse (southwest bar)
|2216 I-27
|-
|Lucky's Roadhouse (north bar-upstairs)
|2216 I-27
|-
|Kurbside Sweets
|3901 101st
|-
|Rise Academy
|207 N. MLK
|-
|Smith Elementary
|8707 Quaker
|-
|Smoothie King
|3723 19th
|-
|Taco Bell
|402 Ave. Q
|-
|United Market Street (deli)
|4425 19th
|-
|United Market Street (meat)
|4425 19th
|-
|United Market Street (produce)
|4425 19th
|-
|Wester Elementary
|4602 Chicago
|-
|Wheelock Elementary
|3008 42nd
|-
|
One Violation
|LCS Eagle Athletic Center
|2604 Diver
|3
|Milam Daycare
|1105 38th
|33
|MLK #1 Bingo
|1701 Parkway Dr.
|31
|Sonic Drive In
|4611 34th
|42
|Tacos Vega
|1510 30th
|21
|The Plaza Restaurant (bar)
|5029 Milwaukee
|35
|Torchy's Tacos (bar)
|2407 94th
|39
|Two or More Violations
|Billiards Plus
|5610 Frankford
|28,39
|Dairy Queen
|7813 Slide
|18,45
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7823 Slide
|42,46
|LCU Griffin Center (concession at 26th & Chicago)
|5601 19th
|9,42
|Lubbock Health Care Center
|4170 22nd Place
|32,39
|Tea 2 Go
|4206 19th
|40,47
|United Market Street (grocery)
|4425 19th
|9,45
|Bodyworks Family Life Center
|5402 4th
|10,18,28
|MLK #2 Bingo
|1701 Parkway Dr.
|29,35,45
|Pasta Warehouse (The)
|1910 Quaker
|3,11,42
|PhoCali
|4636 50th
|18,28,39
|United Market Street (coffee)
|4425 19th
|2,40,45
|United Fuel Express
|4407 19th
|18,28,42
|Chicken Express
|2110 Slide
|3,9,35,39
|Chipoltle Mexican Grill
|2411 Glenna Goodacre
|35,39,42,46
|Hawaiian Shaved Ice
|3401 I-27
|11,14,21,22,29,33
|It's Greek To Me
|7006 University
|10,32,36,42,45
|McDonald's
|5201 4th
|10,19,31,40,45
|Wendy's
|2401 19th
|2,18,31,42,45
|J&B Coffee Co.
|2701 26th
|10,32,36,39,42,45
|McDonald's
|8011 Slide
|18,32,34,39,45,47
|Taco Villa
|7110 Quaker
|31,32,33,34,42,45
|Torchy's Tacos (restaurant)
|2407 94th
|6,10,32,35,39,43
|Bingham's Smokehouse
|4302 19th
|1,9,19,32,42,45,47
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7601 82nd
|34,35,37,39,42,45,46
|Legacy at South Plains
|10711 Indiana
|6,11,31,35,37,39,42
|United Market Street
|4425 19th
|18,32,35,37,39,42,45
|Brookdale Monterey
|5204 Elgin
|6,10,11,18,22,32,42,46
|El Chico
|4301 Marsha Sharp
|10,14,32,34,36,42,43,45,46
|The Plaza Restaurant (restaurant)
|5029 Milwaukee
|
9,10,18,29,32,
33,35,37,45,47
|Chuck E. Cheese
|5612 W. Loop 289
|
9,10,18,22,25,28,29,
33,35,37,40,41,42,45
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
