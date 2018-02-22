Food for Thought Report: 2.22 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 2.22

Food for Thought Report: 2.22

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations

7-Eleven

 2423 Marsha Sharp -
Alcoholic Recovery Ctr. of Lubbock 608 17th -
Carver Early Learning Center 2509 Elm -
Chipotle Mexican Grill 8201 Quaker -
Dollar General 908 Slide -
Frenship Oakridge Elementary 6814 68th -
La Sirena 2610 Salem -
Lubbock Cooper West Elementary 10101 Fulton -
Lucky's Roadhouse (north bar) 2216 I-27 -
Lucky's Roadhouse (southeast bar) 2216 I-27 -
Lucky's Roadhouse (southwest bar) 2216 I-27 -
Lucky's Roadhouse (north bar-upstairs) 2216 I-27 -
Kurbside Sweets 3901 101st -
Rise Academy 207 N. MLK -
Smith Elementary 8707 Quaker -
Smoothie King 3723 19th -
Taco Bell 402 Ave. Q -
United Market Street (deli) 4425 19th -
United Market Street (meat) 4425 19th -
United Market Street (produce) 4425 19th -
Wester Elementary 4602 Chicago -
Wheelock Elementary 3008 42nd -
One Violation
LCS Eagle Athletic Center 2604 Diver 3
Milam Daycare 1105 38th 33
MLK #1 Bingo 1701 Parkway Dr. 31
Sonic Drive In 4611 34th 42
Tacos Vega 1510 30th 21
The Plaza Restaurant (bar) 5029 Milwaukee 35
Torchy's Tacos (bar) 2407 94th 39
Two or More Violations
Billiards Plus 5610 Frankford 28,39
Dairy Queen 7813 Slide 18,45
Kentucky Fried Chicken 7823 Slide 42,46
LCU Griffin Center (concession at 26th & Chicago) 5601 19th 9,42
Lubbock Health Care Center 4170 22nd Place 32,39
Tea 2 Go 4206 19th 40,47
United Market Street (grocery) 4425 19th 9,45
Bodyworks Family Life Center 5402 4th 10,18,28
MLK #2 Bingo 1701 Parkway Dr. 29,35,45
Pasta Warehouse (The) 1910 Quaker 3,11,42
PhoCali 4636 50th 18,28,39
United Market Street (coffee) 4425 19th 2,40,45
United Fuel Express 4407 19th 18,28,42
Chicken Express 2110 Slide 3,9,35,39
Chipoltle Mexican Grill 2411 Glenna Goodacre 35,39,42,46
Hawaiian Shaved Ice 3401 I-27 11,14,21,22,29,33
It's Greek To Me 7006 University 10,32,36,42,45
McDonald's 5201 4th 10,19,31,40,45
Wendy's 2401 19th 2,18,31,42,45
J&B Coffee Co. 2701 26th 10,32,36,39,42,45
McDonald's 8011 Slide 18,32,34,39,45,47
Taco Villa 7110 Quaker 31,32,33,34,42,45
Torchy's Tacos (restaurant) 2407 94th 6,10,32,35,39,43
Bingham's Smokehouse 4302 19th 1,9,19,32,42,45,47
Kentucky Fried Chicken 7601 82nd 34,35,37,39,42,45,46
Legacy at South Plains 10711 Indiana 6,11,31,35,37,39,42
United Market Street 4425 19th 18,32,35,37,39,42,45
Brookdale Monterey 5204 Elgin 6,10,11,18,22,32,42,46
El Chico 4301 Marsha Sharp 10,14,32,34,36,42,43,45,46
The Plaza Restaurant (restaurant) 5029 Milwaukee

9,10,18,29,32,

33,35,37,45,47
Chuck E. Cheese 5612 W. Loop 289

9,10,18,22,25,28,29,

33,35,37,40,41,42,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

Powered by Frankly