Winds, fire danger for the weekend

The Caprock and most of the area is still under a blanket of clouds that will stay there through most of Friday.

Clouds will diminish from the west to the east but not likely in time to help the eastern South Plains before sunset. Travel issues are possible again Friday morning from the central and northeastern region because of near or below freezing temps early in the day. If you travel remember to slow down and allow extra distance between you and the car in front of you when on the road.

As the clouds decrease temps will slowly warm and Lubbock may hit a high around 60 degrees with areas to the west in the low to mid 60s and to the east they may stay in the 40s and 50s.

Friday night most of the region will have some clouds and experience temps above the freezing mark with low rain chances. The weekend brings strong winds, possible dust, elevated fire danger and warmer temps for most of the region. Winds could hit or exceed 50 mph on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and the increased fire potential.

Sunday’s winds will be somewhat lower, along with the fire danger and daily temps as well.

It looks like the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday for afternoon temps.

Wind direction both days mostly from the west to northwest.

