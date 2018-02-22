Winds, fire danger for the weekend

A St. Louis grand jury has indicted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to the Republican's affair with a woman in 2015.
'Abject breakdown on all levels': Florida high school where ex-student accused of fatally shooting 17 people reopening to teachers Friday amid revelations an armed officer on campus did nothing to stop suspect,...
One after another stepped up to the podium at Lubbock City Hall on Thursday. More than a dozen of people were ready to comment on the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
It was a busy week for health inspectors in the Hub City. They checked out the cleanliness of nearly 70 Lubbock food establishments.
The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.
